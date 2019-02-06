FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Ocean City for takeout and dining in

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Ocean City boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---

1. Bennie's Bread



Photo: Nando F./Yelp

Topping the list is Bennie's Bread. Located at ., the bakery, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Ocean City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp.

2. Voltaco's Italian Foods



photo: voltaco's italian foods/yelp

Next up is Voltaco's Italian Foods, situated at 957 West Ave. With four stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Preps Pizzeria



Photo: kathleen d./Yelp
Preps Pizzeria, located at 1004 Boardwalk, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and ice cream and frozen yogurt four stars out of 85 reviews.

4. Tony P's House of Pie



Photo: Vince S./Yelp

Check out Tony P's House of Pie, which has earned four stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and desserts, at 984 Boardwalk
