Top pizza choices in Philadelphia for takeout and dining in

Wm Mulherin's Sons. | Photo: Nataly N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Philadelphia boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---

1. Barbuzzo



Photo: Ha O./Yelp

Topping the list is Barbuzzo. Located at 110 S. 13th St. in Washington Square, the Mediterranean spot, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,396 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Couch Tomato Bistro



Photo: douglas h./Yelp

Next up is Manayunk's The Couch Tomato Bistro, situated at 100-102 Rector St. With 4.5 stars out of 533 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nomad Pizza Company



Photo: brigit b./Yelp

Bella Vista's Nomad Pizza Company, located at 611 S. 7th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, 4.5 stars out of 491 reviews.

4. Wm Mulherin's Sons



Photo: leah s./Yelp

Wm Mulherin's Sons, a bar and Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Fishtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 441 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1355 N. Front St. to see for yourself.

5. &pizza



Photo: &pizza/Yelp

Over in Rittenhouse, check out &pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 1430 Walnut St.
