Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled due to Listeria concerns

Growers Express has announced the voluntary recall of fresh vegetable products due to potential Listeria contamination. Some of the products were sold in Pennsylvania under the Green Giant and Trader Joe's labels.
The products originated from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine and were distributed to multiple states, including Pennsylvania.
The voluntary recall was issued due to the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. There are no reported illnesses.
Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The company says most of the affected products are labeled with a "Best If Used By" Date of June 26 - June 29, 2019. No other Growers Express products are impacted or part of this recall.
This recall does not affect or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.
The recalled products include:
Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Spirals - 10.5 oz. - Item SKU BCN105106, UPC No. 623391, Lot No. 190614-403565, Best By 6/28/2019
Trader Joe's Zucchini Spirals - 10.5 oz. - Item SKU MSC104106 -UPC No. 634908 - Lot No. 190617-403814 - Best By 6/27/2019
Retailer Food Lion - Label Green Giant Fresh - Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend - 1 lb. - Item SKU MXC101101 - UPC No. 605806000744 - Lot No. 190612-403101 - Best By 6/28/2019
Distributor Four Season - Label Green Giant Fresh - Ramen Bowl - 7.4 oz. - Item SKU MXC183104 - UPC No. 605806027864 - Lot No. 190614-403534 - Best By 6/28/19
Distributor Native Maine - Label Growers Express - Butternut Peeled - 10 lb. - Item SKU BNC103103 - Foodservice - Lot No. 190614-403578
Distributor Procacci - Label Green Giant Fresh - Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles - 1 lb. - Item SKU MXC100101 - UPC No. 605806000515 - Lot No. 190612-403102 - Best By 6/28/2019
Growers Express says customers also have been notified to remove any remaining products from shelves and inventory.
Full list of recalled fresh vegetables can be found here.
Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled due to Listeria concerns
RECALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More