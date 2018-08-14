FOOD & DRINK

Tradesman's makes Midtown Village debut, with barbecue and more

By Hoodline
A new barbecue joint, with a whiskey and beer bar, has opened its doors in Midtown Village. Located at 1322 Chestnut St. inside the historic Tradesman's Trust Company Building, the new addition is called Tradesman's.

According to Eater Philadelphia, the new two-story eatery is the latest concept from owner Teddy Sourias' Craft Concepts Group, which also owns the neighboring BRU Craft & Wurst.

The new place offers smoked meats, 34 taps and a whiskey list with 80 options. As far as the food goes, look for baby back ribs, pork belly, smoked chicken, pulled pork, beef brisket and more. Sides include cornbread, potato salad, onion rings and brisket beans.

Tradesman's has 11 reviews on Yelp, which gives it a 3.5-star rating thus far.

Jacklin A., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 7, wrote, "Beautiful space! High ceilings, a cool industrial chic vibe. Barbecue was delicious; loved the ribs, the pulled pork and the brisket. The cornbread was moist and the mac and cheese and mashed potatoes were pure Southern goodness."

Alexandra M. noted, "Overall, not impressed with the food. It's good for barbecue since there aren't many places like it in the area, but they need to get it together in the service/management department."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tradesman's is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
