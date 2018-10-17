Treat yourself at Cape May's 4 favorite spots for fancy seafood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top high-end seafood sources in Cape May, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Tisha's Cape May
Photo: guy d./Yelp
Topping the list is Tisha's Cape May on the Washington Street Mall. Located at 322 Washington St., the local staple is the highest-rated upscale seafood restaurant in Cape May, boasting four stars out of 325 reviews on Yelp.
Menu options include seafood risotto with jumbo shrimp, local sea scallops, littleneck clams, assorted mushrooms, toasted pine nuts and baby spinach sauteed in a sherry cream sauce; salmon and fried oyster po'boys; and lobster mac and cheese. (Find the full menu here.)
2. Oyster Bay Steak & Seafood
Photo: Dan H./Yelp
Next up is Oyster Bay Steak & Seafood, situated at 615 Lafayette St. With four stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp, the well-established restaurant has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
Start your meal with appetizers like crispy Bang Bang Shrimp tossed in a creamy and spicy sauce; oysters Rockefeller baked and glazed with hollandaise; and fried calamari Parmesan served with pepperoncini dipping sauce. For your main dish, check out the seafood carbonara, New England clambake and Oyster Bay clams linguine.
3. Union Park
Photo: Minimalist P./Yelp
Union Park, located at 727 Beach Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy restaurant four stars out of 122 reviews. Located in the Hotel Macomber, Union Park serves globally inspired cuisine and features spacious dining rooms, fireplaces and mahogany furniture.
On the main menu, seafood offerings include tuna tartare, seared scallops with Vietnamese style slaw, butter-poached lobster tails and St. Laurent salmon with tomato crab salad.
4. Iccara Italian Bistro & Seafood
Photo: s p./Yelp
Iccara Italian Bistro & Seafood is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Open since spring 2017, the high-end restaurant showcases Mediterranean flavors.
Start your meal with grilled portobello mushrooms topped with fresh lump crab meat; Sicilian calamari tossed with garlic, olive oil, Kalamata olives, capers, lemon and Italian chili peppers; and littleneck clams simmered with fresh herbs, garlic and white wine. For your entree, try the grilled swordfish, pan-seared salmon or the Pappa Delle Nona -- pasta ribbons tossed in creamy lobster marinara and served with whole lobster tail. Head over to 311 Mansion St. to try it for yourself.