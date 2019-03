Del Frisco's Grille

Want the inside word on Philadelphia's buzziest local spots?We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been getting a significant uptick in attention this month.To find out who made the list, we looked at Philadelphia businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.Read on to see which spots are extra hot this spring.Open since December 2018, this bar, diner and breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Bars" on Yelp.Citywide, bars saw a median 2.5 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Del Frisco's Grille saw a 69.6 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today.It's not the only trending outlier in the bar category: Giuseppe & Sons has seen a 25.8 percent increase in reviews, and Porta has seen an 8.7 percent bump.Located at 225 S. Broad St. in Washington Square, Del Frisco's Grille offers shareable plates of dry-rub wings and ahi tuna tacos. For a main dish, look for salmon, baby back ribs and pan-seared scallops. On the drink list, sip on specialty cocktails like the hibiscus-infused margarita.Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Northern Liberties's Golf & Social , the sports bar and golf and traditional American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.While businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp saw a median 1.9 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Golf & Social bagged a 32.4 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, with a slight downward trend from a 2.5-star rating a month ago to its current two stars.There's more that's trending on Philadelphia's traditional American scene: Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has seen a 15.3 percent increase in reviews.Open at 1080 N. Delaware Ave. since 2018, Golf & Social offers golf simulators, which allow guests to tee off on more than 80 well-known courses like St. Andrews and Pebble Beach. On the menu, look for crab cheesy fries and Bavarian hot pretzels to start. There's also pasta, steak and seafood plates. Quench your thirst with a selection of 16 craft beers on tap.Washington Square's Sandler's On 9th is also making waves. Open since 2018 at 834 Chestnut St., the New American spot has seen a 14.4 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.7 percent for all businesses tagged "American (New)" on Yelp.Sandler's On 9th offers a breakfast, brunch and an all-day menu. To start, look for specialty plates of poutine loaded with brisket or lobster. There's also burgers, sandwiches and greens. Over the past month, it's maintained a superior four-star rating among Yelpers.---