Twitter debate poses question: Do you bite your ice cream?

Summertime is the perfect time for ice cream, and now there's a trending debate on Twitter that asks if there is a right way to eat it.

A woman named Roz on Twitter posted the question that sparked the viral debate: Do you bite or lick your ice cream?

It seems most people just lick it, at least according to a Twitter poll posted by Action News Anchor Alicia Vitarelli.

However, there were a good amount of people who voted that they do a combination of both.
