Twitter tries to figure out pricing logic of wings on West Philly restaurant menu

Twitter tries to figure out pricing logic of wings on West Philly restaurant menu. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 26, 2018.

When you order chicken wings, do you do the math? Cost per wing? Best value?

Well, there's a Chinese food spot in West Philadelphia that's baffling even Twitter's most seasoned mathematicians.

Twitter user @SeanPosting snapped a picture of the menu at Danny's Wok, and displayed the mind-twisting price points.

It's now going viral, uniting wing loves and algebra and calculus die-hards across the globe.

It starts with four wings for $4.55, and ends with 200 wings for $222.50.

What's the pattern? Or better yet, what is the best deal?

Some people made charts, graphics, and spreadsheets trying to map the pricing logic.

They even offered algorithms.

Here's the deal, if you're ordering less than 25 wings, choose multiples of three for the best cost-per-wing unit.

It's cheaper to order 50 wings and 10 wings than it is to order 60 wings!

And if you really want 200 wings, you save 10 cents by buying 25 wings eight times.

