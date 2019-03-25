Spring into Shape: Clean Eating
We visited a restaurant and a smoothie shop where each owner is living proof that eating clean can help you lose weight!
Smart Street Healthy Kitchen & Juice Bar | Instagram
38 South 19TH Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Wave Nutrition | Instagram
5836 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Two restaurants for anyone trying to eat clean
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More