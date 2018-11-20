BUZZWORTHY

Ice cream brings traditional Thanksgiving flavors to the dessert menu

EMBED </>More Videos

New Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw are giving you a taste of dinner for dessert. (Credit: Salt & Straw)

Have you ever wanted to have ice cream for dinner? Well, new Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw are giving you a taste of dinner for dessert.

The seasonal flavors include Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing, and Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

And of course, it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without some turkey. For the more adventurous, there is a Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey flavor.



The yummy treats are handcrafted and come in five to 10-gallon containers.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

But don't get too excited because there's one part of the "meal" that's not so sweet.

Unless you live in California, Oregon, or Washington , you'll have to shell out a ton of dough to have your order shipped -- like $100 in some states.

And that's on top of the $65 you'll be paying for the five pints.

After Thanksgiving, Salt & Straw will release other holiday flavors, including Peppermint Bark Cocoa and Gingerbread Cookie Dough.

Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
Just in time for turkey day, Pringles is rolling out chips in a variety of Thanksgiving flavors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamfallthanksgivingfoodbuzzworthydesserts
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
'Turkey gone wild' chases police cruiser: VIDEO
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
Kindergartners' greeting routine will warm your heart
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Cheesesteaks and more: What's trending on Philadelphia's food scene?
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home
2 killed in Bear crash, debris injures another driver
'Crime crew' arrested in South Jersey cell phone store burglaries
Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
Troubleshooters: Social media hijacking
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Show More
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
Dad charged after 6-year-old allegedly killed 1-year-old brother in car
6 people rescued after falling 84 floors in Chicago elevator
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
More News