Cocktail-Making made easy at South Philly's Fond

By Timothy Walton
South Philadelphia restaurant Fond is helping you up your bartending game.

Their monthly cocktail-making series is focused on teaching beginners and established cocktail connoisseurs tips and tricks the established Fond bartenders have learned through their careers.

The series runs the first Monday of every month and will be based around two cocktails with plenty of instruction and fun at the bar.

Fond | Facebook | Instagram
1537 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cocktail Making Series is the first Monday of the month.
Call to reserve a spot: 215-551-5000
