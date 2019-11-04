Food & Drink

Vegetable products recalled over listeria

More than 100 vegetable products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria.

A notification was issued by the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for possible contamination of listeria bacteria called monocytogenes.

The recalled packages have a sell by date of November 16, 2019 and include some varities of Mann's, HEB, Del Monte and Trader Joe's.



So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the use of these products.

An estimated 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis every year, and approximately 260 die, according to the CDC.

