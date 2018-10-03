FOOD & DRINK

Vesper Sporting Club opens a new location in Northern Liberties

Photo: Vesper Sporting Club – Northern Liberties/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sports bar and brunch spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival, called Vesper Sporting Club - Northern Liberties, is located at 1029 Germantown Ave.

It comes from the owners of neighboring Vesper Dayclub, the pool and drinks spot next door, and the Vesper Sporting Club in Center City. The sports club extension boasts numerous large screens showing key sporting events, plus food, outdoor seating and late-night DJs.

The dinner menu includes bar bites like egg rolls and tacos, sandwiches (burger, spicy fried chicken), flatbreads and entrees like fajitas and the fish of the day. Weekend brunch includes French toast, eggs Benedict, waffles and the like, as well as bottomless mimosas.

The new sporting club has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Simone H., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "The girls and I had the bottomless mimosas, basically every type of eggs Benedict on the menu, and danced and sang to all of the songs the DJ was spinning. Attached to the brunch spot is the pool, Vesper Day Club, so we two-stepped over there right after brunch and kept the day party going."

And LeeAnn S. wrote, "Amazing food, incredible staff and the best nightlife in Northern Libs. The fried avocado slices are my absolute favorite, and the brunch? Hands down one of my favorite brunch spots along with their Center City location."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vesper Sporting Club - Northern Liberties is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
In the Kitchen with Alessi - Bringing Back Family Meals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Spicy Lamb Tacos
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Sister, brother charged in woman's murder; 3rd suspect sought
Police: Woman sexually assaulted after setting up Tinder meeting
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Crash involving tractor-trailer, multiple cars on I-295
Fmr. UDel baseball accused of raping 6 women out on bail
Students report being attacked on Broad Street Line
Christmas parade canceled in Delaware due to construction
Toys 'R' Us returns? New owners looking to bring back stores
Show More
Fate of Viking statue uncertain after Schuylkill River recovery
Roads to reopen around Allentown explosion site
Speed-detection cameras likely for stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard
'Hocus Pocus' is coming back to theaters
Suspect sought in Family Dollar robbery in Point Breeze
More News