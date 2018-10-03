Vesper Sporting Club opens a new location in Northern Liberties

A new sports bar and brunch spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival, called Vesper Sporting Club - Northern Liberties, is located at 1029 Germantown Ave.
It comes from the owners of neighboring Vesper Dayclub, the pool and drinks spot next door, and the Vesper Sporting Club in Center City. The sports club extension boasts numerous large screens showing key sporting events, plus food, outdoor seating and late-night DJs.
The dinner menu includes bar bites like egg rolls and tacos, sandwiches (burger, spicy fried chicken), flatbreads and entrees like fajitas and the fish of the day. Weekend brunch includes French toast, eggs Benedict, waffles and the like, as well as bottomless mimosas.
The new sporting club has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Simone H., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "The girls and I had the bottomless mimosas, basically every type of eggs Benedict on the menu, and danced and sang to all of the songs the DJ was spinning. Attached to the brunch spot is the pool, Vesper Day Club, so we two-stepped over there right after brunch and kept the day party going."
And LeeAnn S. wrote, "Amazing food, incredible staff and the best nightlife in Northern Libs. The fried avocado slices are my absolute favorite, and the brunch? Hands down one of my favorite brunch spots along with their Center City location."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vesper Sporting Club - Northern Liberties is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
