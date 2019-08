EMBED >More News Videos The Action Cam spots mice at the Popeyes restaurant in South Philadelphia on August 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News cameras have captured mice running around inside a South Philadelphia fast food restaurant.A viewer alerted Action News of the apparent rodent issue at the Popeyes on Broad Street and Snyder Avenue.When the Action Cam went to the location, it captured a number of mice inside the restaurant. According to the restaurant's most recent health inspection , which occurred on Tuesday, the inspector found evidence of old mouse droppings and noted that the issue was corrected on site.Action News plans to reach out to the Popeyes location for a comment once it opens for the day.