THANKSGIVING

Viral challenge: Ask your mom how to cook a turkey in the microwave

EMBED </>More Videos

Try a new technique with one of these flavorsome methods for cooking your Thanksgiving Turkey. (Shutterstock)

The internet has concocted a quick and easy prank to disappoint your mom this Thanksgiving: ask her how to cook a 25 lb. turkey in the microwave.


It's unclear how the viral trend started, but countless adult children have been fooling their parents -- or not -- with the bizarre text.

Even world champion gymnast Simone Biles tried out the joke.


It's not just moms who the prank is being pulled on. Others have posted about fooling their dads and grandparents, too. Here are some of the best reactions.

RELATED STORIES:

Spatchcock and deep-frying: 7 delicious ways to cook your turkey
How to cook a turkey: Recipes, times from Butterball
To share or not to share? Tips to give your pets a safe and delicious Thanksgiving
Friendsgiving tips to make this Thanksgiving with friends one to remember
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidayprankthanksgivingparentingsocial media
THANKSGIVING
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Chester Co. company donates 1,500 pounds of food, clothing to needy
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
More thanksgiving
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
KFC to offer chicken and waffles for a limited time
The 4 best Mexican restaurants in Harrisburg
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
N.J. couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Woman murdered inside Pottstown home identified
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe
Police: Man attempted to hit officer with his car
Show More
Officials: NC teacher killed by Mexican drug trafficker
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Body found amid search for missing 49ers fan
Police: Man exposed himself in Hockessin Wawa
Multiple shots fired at man sitting in car in Juniata
More News