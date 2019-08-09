Food & Drink

Atomik Vodka: Vodka made in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone coming soon

You probably aren't planning to visit Chernobyl any time soon, but that doesn't mean you can't get a taste of it.

A team of scientists from the U.K. and Ukraine have created a vodka distilled from rye grown in the Exclusion Zone near the site of Chernobyl's nuclear power plant.

It's also made from water pulled from the area's aquifer.

So, would you be insane to drink what they're calling Atomik Vodka?

The makers say no. They admit the grain starts out radioactive but claim the distillation process removes the dangerous isotopes. They said they had a university lab double check and the spirit got the A-OK for being fallout free.

The makers are hoping to release the vodka to the public in limited supply, where it will have to compete with liquors that were never radioactive in the first place.

The Chernobyl Spirit Company said it will donate 75 percent of its profits to people who still live in the area of the nuclear disaster.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbizarreliquoru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after home invasion in Rhawnhurst: Police
3 family members killed in Upper Moreland Twp. plane crash
Man, 78, shot and killed in Parkside robbery
Eagles backup QB Sudfeld leaves game with possible serious injury
DA: Constables illegally worked security for pipeline
Woman banned from Sesame Place after confrontation with Muslim mother
Eagles fans excited for football season
Show More
Upper Darby officer crashes during police pursuit
Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather
Residents dealing with damage after storms
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Attacker kills 4, wounds 2 in California stabbing rampage
More TOP STORIES News