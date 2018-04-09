FOOD & DRINK

Check out Philly Mag's top brunch spots

Some may think it's the best meal of the day and our partners at Philly Mag have put together a Best Brunch guide. (WPVI)

Philly Magazine has created the ultimate guide to the area's best brunches. Jeannette Reyes has the highlights. Philly Mag's best brunch spots

Café La Maude
816 N. 4th St. Philadelphia PA 19123
267-318-7869

The Dutch
1527 S. 4th St., Philadelphia PA 19147
215-755-5600

Malvern Buttery
233 East King Street, Malvern PA 19355
610-296-2534

Lacroix
The Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia PA 19103

