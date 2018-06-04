The Chelsea
Tropicana Atlantic City has renovated the Chelsea Tower, adding a pool, restaurant, bar and the perfect vantage point for The Tropicana's weekly Saturday night fireworks over the boardwalk show.
The Chelsea | Facebook
111 S Chelsea Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
