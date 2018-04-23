At 4th and Chestnut, there's a new all-day French Bistro dubbed Chez Ben that's an ode to Ben Franklin and his love of French food. Alicia Vitarelli checks it out.
Chez Ben Bistro | Facebook
400 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-931-4260
M Brown's Bar
401 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-931-4260
----------
