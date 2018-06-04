Long Beach Island Restaurants
Summering on Long Beach Island? Jeannette Reyes takes us to three dining destinations, each with their own style.
Plantation Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
7908 Long Beach Blvd., Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008
(609) 494-8191
Tucker's Tavern | Facebook
101 S. West Ave, , Beach Haven, NJ 08008
609-492-2300
Daddy O | Facebook
4401 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi foodjersey shore
foodFYI Phillyfyi foodjersey shore