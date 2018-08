EMBED >More News Videos We visit a neighborhood having a restaurant renaissance.

This week on FYI Philly, we visit South 2nd street in Old City which is experiencing a restaurant renaissance. We're sprucing up for spring with new flooring inside and out...and for our floor practice, we check out some Made in Philly yoga mats and a local line of clothing with the SPF protection built right in. Plus the circus is coming to town and we're giving away free tickets!* This Saturday's FYI airs at a special 7:30 p.m. time and encores Sunday at midnight.Old City is undergoing a restaurant renaissance with South 2nd Street alone home to three new restaurants and more on the way. Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a taste tour.20 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215.398.504652 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267.606.631333 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 560-8591Karen Rogers previews Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's annual Daisy Days campaign that runs through the month of May. The event raises money for research and care while bringing together the CHOP community.3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104Runs through the month of MayTuesday May 1, 2018The Tall Ships festival is coming to Philadelphia. The magnificent ships sail up the Delaware May 24-28h. Sail Philadelphia 2018 : May 24-28, Delaware River WaterfrontSummer is right around the corner. And with summer, comes sun. Melissa Magee tries a line of clothing designed by a local doctor ...with SPF protection built right in.Did you know that a lot of yoga mats are made with toxic PVC plastic? Karen Rogers checks out mats designed to be healthy for you and the environment.Check out this seafood specialty from Ocean Prime.124 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102(215) 563-0163Melissa Magee shows us some ideas for outdoor living spaces from our friends at Cambridge Pavers.201-933-5000Our friends at Empire Today pitched us on some new flooring they swear is completely immune to stains and odors. Sounds too good to be true right? Karen Rogers puts it to the test.(800) 588-2300The circus is coming to town! And we're giving away free tickets.The Philadelphia Orchestra is closing out its season with a very special concert that combines classical music with one of the grandest Italian operas of all time.300 S Broad St , Philadelphia, PA 19102This week's Shelter Me segment was sparked by a viewer email ...and a story that melted our hearts.Faithful Friends Animal Society Spring Break Adoption Event: 50% off adoptions the week of April 28 - May 5th.