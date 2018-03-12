FYI PHILLY

A full menu of flavor to go with Philly Wine Week

This week on FYI Philly, we've got a full menu filled with flavors from all over the Philadelphia area. There's hand-made pastries, belly-busting sandwiches, pierogis, meatballs and more. We wash it all down with some of the best wine the city has to offer as we preview Philly Wine Week. Plus, one of Beyoncé's choreographers is bringing his act to a local theater and Longwood Gardens has an orchid extravaganza you have to see to believe.

Two restaurants that took their mobile business indoors.

From food trucks to brick & mortar
We visit Mom Mom's Kitchen and Mama's Meatballs, two mobile vendors who just opened their own brick and mortar locations.

Mom Mom's Kitchen | Facebook
2551 Orthodox St, Philadelphia, PA 19137
(215) 613-7781

Mama's Meatballs | Facebook
2673 Haddonfield Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08110
(856) 438-5674
Taste some amazing Philly cheesesteaks made in Camden.

Grab some space at Donkey's Place
Alicia Vitarelli takes us to a Camden staple with a cheesesteak recipe that's been in the family since 1943.
Donkeys Place | Facebook
1223 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103

Jeannette Reyes checks out a place in Belmont Hills.

Italian BYO Cotoletta
Jeannette Reyes checks out a rustic Italian BYOB in Belmont Hills where you'll feel like you're part of the family.
Cotoletta | Facebook
201 Jefferson Street, Belmont Hills, PA 19004
610.660.5224

Philly Wine Week is back for its fifth year

Philly Wine Week
Karen Rogers preview the fifth annual Philly Wine Week.
Wine week | Facebook
March 22-29 - Opening Corks March 22 at the 23rd Street Armory
Chef Jose Garces creates this week's meal in under 6 minutes

Six-minute meals and a deal
In this week's 6-Minute Meal and a Deal segment, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen with Iron Chef Jose Garces to get his twist on 'steak' and eggs.
RECIPE: 6-minute meal and deal recipe
FYI shows women owned entrepreneurs made right here in Philly

Made in Philly: Machine Shop
Karen Rogers introduces two women entrepreneurs whose French style baked goods are Made in Philly.
Machine Shop Boulangerie | Facebook
1901 South 9th Street Room 403 Philadelphia, PA 19147 (Bok Building)
856-434-2352
Tamala Edwards takes us to a South Philly shop leading a retro revival.

Art of aging: Philly Typewriter
Tamala Edwards takes us inside an East Passyunk shop dedicated to rediscovering the click clack rhythm of the typewriter.
Philly Typewriter | @philly.typewriter
1439 E. Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, Pa 19147
(267) 541-2100
Longwood Gardens is staging a Blues Festival with all blue beds of flowers.

Orchid Extravaganza
Jeannette Reyes takes us to Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza.
Longwood Gardens | Facebook
Orchid Extravaganza (through March 25)
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

A choreographer who worked with Beyonce is heading up Ballet X.

Ballet X Spring Series 2018
One of Beyonce's choreographers is bringing his experience back to Philadelphia for the BalletX Spring Series. Melissa Magee previews the show.
BalletX | Facebook | Instagram: balletx_philadelphia
Wilma Theater (March 7-18)
265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Darrell Grand Moultrie: Darrellgrandmoultrie.com/
The Philadelphia Orchestra is celebrating a Russian titan of classical music.

Rachmaninoff Live
Philadelphia Orchestra is celebrating a Russian titan of classical music with a concert series that will give audiences a chance to be part of history.
Philadelphia Orchestra Presents: Rachmaninoff Live! (April 12-15)
Kimmel Center Verizon Hall
Website: Philorch.org
We show some puppies from the Puppy Bowl.

Shelter Me
The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia was drafted to play in this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.
Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147


