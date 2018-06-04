FYI PHILLY

Sweet Shore Eats feeds your need for beach treats

For those with a sweet tooth, we visit a place that will put a smile on your face. (WPVI)

Sweet Shore Eats
The Shore is known for its sun, sand and surf ... but also its sweets. Alicia Vitarelli showcases some favorites.

Aversa's Bakery
9307 Ventnor Avenue (on the same block as CVS), Margate, NJ 08402
3101 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine, NJ 08203

Ventnor No. 7311 | Facebook
No. 7311, 7311 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406

California Frozen Yogurt
9209 Ventnor Ave., Margate City, NJ 08402
