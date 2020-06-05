Philly's top chefs take on COVID-19 and the best takeout cocktails

Top chef Michael Solomonov is still cooking during the pandemic
Michael Solomonov and his partner Steve Cook have created a restaurant power called CookNSolo with 16 eateries, including the James Beard winner for the best restaurant in the country, Zahav.
They had to close all 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with one, Laser Wolf, having just opened six weeks before the closures.
Michael and his team spent the first couple of weeks focused on cooking for those in need and now they have started to reopen for takeout and delivery.
It's given him a chance to bring back some of his employees but the uncertain future of the restaurant industry is making the next steps very challenging.
Vedge, South Philly Barbacoa offering exclusive weekend takeout menu
Philadelphia is a foodie town, but right now the restaurant community is in crisis.
One silver lining is the James Beard nominations that serve, as Chef Rich Landau of Vedge puts it, as a "reassuring lifeline" that what they once did is still relevant.
And though the experience is much different these days, both Vedge and his fellow Best Chef Mid Atlantic nominee, Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa have turned to weekend takeout.
During the week, Chef Martinez is making meals for hospital workers, their patients, the elderly and poor.
Morgan Pier and 4 other great spots for to-go cocktails
Takeout cocktails are on the move in the Philadelphia area.
Restaurants hope it is a shot in the arm for the industry still reeling from COVID-19. The new law is a temporary order during the pandemic and for some of these restaurants it was enough to reopen for the first time.
We visited some of the participants as they create their menu of to-go items with everything from boozy milkshakes to high caliber classics.
Bored? Check out this virtual murder mystery theater
Bucks County theater troupe, Without a Cue Productions, is taking their live murder mystery show virtual.
The local company is reinventing their live performance act to adapt to COVID-19. They usually can be seen up and down the East coast, performing about 500 shows a year.
The virtual concept works like this: Once you sign your party up, you receive emails from the company with your character's name, background and secret clues, and play on a video-conferencing tool, like Zoom.
6abc's Karen Rogers and a few of the other members of the Action News morning team joined in on the fun in this new, unique way of bringing people together for a good time and a good laugh.
Without a Cue | Facebook | Instagram
Coffee shops in the era of covid-19
If the coffee shop scene is all about people gathering, community, and hanging out - how are those businesses surviving through the shutdowns caused by Covid-19?
We stopped by four different spots in the area are doing to stay alive.
The real deal on real estate during COVID-19
The last time our economy went into a recession, the real estate industry was devastated.
This time around, it's the opposite - low interest rates are sending buyers to the market.
Two local real estate professionals - one in the city, one in the suburbs - show us what trends are happening now during the pandemic, and how it has changed the way they do business.
New dads bond at the Philly Zoo
The Philadelphia Zoo celebrated the birth of a new baby sloth bear - Keematee.
The new baby is being raised by its mother Kayla, but the father, Bhalu, is not part of the equation.
Sloth bear fathers don't participate in the raising of their cubs and so he was separated from Keematee and Kayla upon birth.
Balawat was in a similar situation at his home in the Cleveland Zoo. Both animals were social which is unusual for a bear and the two zoos decided to bring them together.
They have formed a fast friendship and are now yard buddies at Philadelphia Zoo.
Tamala Edwards touching lives with new virtual projects
Tamala Edwards has been a part of the Action News team since 2005 and a steady voice behind the desk for the morning team.
But two new projects she started while working from have given a glimpse behind the curtain.
Her Facebook Live series Be Encouraged is a daily pep talk offering observations and inspiration from her life that have helped followers through these tough times.
She also called on her award-winning chef husband Rocco Lugrine for some ideas to get in the kitchen. The couple has made some decadent desserts that require fewer ingredients and are not super challenging.
