Come along on a taco tasting tour around Philly

A taco tour of Philly and Korean fried chicken and Taiwanese street food. (WPVI)

This week on FYI Philly, we go on a taco tasting tour, savor some new sushi shops and some twists on the iconic cheesesteak. From Korean fried chicken to Taiwanese street food, we are bellying up to the table, then checking out a belly flipping ride and a new way to show some love.

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.

Karen Rogers takes us to some new Mexican spots around town.

Tacos, Tacos, Tacos
Karen Rogers takes us to some new Mexican spots around town.

La Roca | Facebook
4161 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Illegal Tacos | Facebook
427 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Guisados Don Roman | Facebook
1629 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
A cheesesteak shop in Northeast Philly is marking a major milestone by highlighting some of Philadelphia's other famous foods

Joe's Steaks
The cheesesteak is, of course, one of Philadelphia's most iconic foods. And a cheesesteak shop in Northeast Philadelphia is marking a major milestone by highlighting some of Philadelphia's other famous foods.

Joe's Steak + Soda Shop | Facebook
6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 535-9405

1 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 535-940

Anniversary Specials are offered on Tuesdays:
June 2018
Donut Cheesesteak featuring a glazed cronut from Frangelli's Bakery ($9.25)
July 2018
Why I Love Philly Milkshake featuring a custom ice cream flavor from Little Baby's Ice Cream -- Peanut Chews, Tastykakes, and Pretzels ($7.40)
August 2018
Cherry Water Ice Milkshake featuring water ice from John's Water Ice ($6.50)
September 2018
Coffee Milkshake featuring La Colombe Coffee Roasters topped with Tastykake mini donuts ($7.40)
October 2018
Pretzel Cheesesteak featuring a pretzel bun from Philly Pretzel Factory ($9.25)
November 2018
Scrapple Cheesesteak - served with scrapple, rib-eye, American cheese, and onions ($6.75 for a small/$9.25 for a large)
December 2018
Cannoli Milkshake featuring Termini Brothers Bakery ($7.40)
January 2019
Kielbasa Cheesesteak featuring Czerw's Kielbasy ($6.75 for a small/$9.25 for a large)
February 2019
Chocolate-Covered Potato Chip Milkshake featuring Herr's potato chips ($6.50)
March 2019
Pound Cake Cheesesteak featuring Stock's Bakery ($9.25)
April 2019
Butterscotch Krimpet Milkshake made with Tastykakes ($6.50)

A sushi guru takes Melissa on a tour of her picks around the city.

Six Best Sushi Spots to Try
Philly may be famous for its cheesesteaks, but there's another food group climbing the chain here... sushi! Melissa Magee met up with a local sushi guru for the six best sushi spots to try in the city.

Binh Nguyen, Sushi Queen

Pod | Facebook
3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-387-1803

Fat Salmon | Facebook
719 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-928-8881

Kabuki Sushi | Facebook
45 N 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hikari Sushi | Facebook
1040 N American St #701, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-923-2654

Vic Sushi Bar | Facebook
2035 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-564-4339

Engimono Poke & Deli | Facebook
2319 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-454-6669
Taiwanese street food served farm-to-table fresh.

boalogy
What do you get when you serve traditional Taiwanese street food in the farm-to-table fresh style? The answer lies in the science of bo logy. Jeannette Reyes has the story of this Center City spot.

boalogy
1829 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-999-2263
Andy's Chicken specializes in Korean Style Fried chicken.

Andy's Chicken
Andy's Chicken specializes in Korean Style Fried chicken. Melissa Magee finds out what makes his chicken stand out.

Andy's Chicken | Facebook

Fishtown
2001 Memphis St., Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-291-0700

Graduate Hospital
2108 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-515-3553
It's like a brew-pub but instead of making beer, they're smashing and fermenting apples.

Cider Rules: Hale and True
There's a new spot off of South Street making cider. It's like a brew-pub but instead of making beer, they're smashing and fermenting apples.

Hale & True Cider Co. | Facebook
613 S 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Six Flags has a brand new ride that will turn your world upside down!

Six Flags
Six Flags has a brand new ride that will turn your world upside down. Melissa Magee takes you for a spin.

Six Flags Great Adventure | Facebook
1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 08527
If you're looking for fun on the water, there are things to do on both sides of the Delaware River.

Summer Fun on the Delaware
If you're looking for fun on the water, there are things to do on both sides of the Delaware River, this summer.

Adventure Aquarium | Facebook
1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. 08103

Penguin Park | African Penguin Naming Contest

Shark Summer

RiverLink Ferry | Facebook
Columbus Blvd & Walnut Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106
856-541-7310

Independence Seaport Museum Kayak Tours | Facebook
Hallmark has a new line of cards that offer a way to show you care just because.

Hallmark's Just Because Cards
Hallmark has a new line of cards that offer a way to show you care just because. And every Friday through Aug. 31, the cards are free for Hallmark Crown Rewards members. Free Card Fridays through August 31st, in-store only, at Crown Rewards stores nationwide. You must sign up for the free Crown Rewards Membership Program to take advantage of the offer.

Hallmark Just Because Line | Norman's Hallmark Shop | Facebook
Oxford Valley Mall
2300 E Lincoln Hwy #240, Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 752-0269
Shelter Me: GetYourPet.com. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 23, 2018.

Shelter Me
GetYourPet.com is celebrating over 2000 home-to-home adoptions, and founder, Angela Marcus is being recognized as one of 13 Tech Disrupters by the Philadelphia Business Journal.
GetYourPet.com | Facebook
