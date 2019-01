New Flavors From Around The World

Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurant Newcomers

Misfits Market

New Fitness Trends: Boxing and Rock Climbing

New Style For Him: DAPR

New Spot for Workout Wear: Endeavor

Alessi in the Kitchen

FYI Loves the Arts: Philly Pops: Jazzed



Shelter Me

This week on FYI Philly, it's our annual New Year celebration of all things new. We savor some new spots all over the city serving up flavors from around the world, meet some of the newcomers to Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants list...visit some new spots to get your style on ....and try some new trends in fitness.Take a trip around the world without ever leaving Philadelphia. Alicia Vitarelli samples a few new restaurants in the city that are bringing traditional and authentic cooking from their homelands.300 E Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191252537 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125114 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 190161005 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147Every year, Philly Mag comes out with its list of 50 Best Restaurants. Jeannette Reyes visits some newcomers to the list.1528 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-302-1900130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-433-1555161 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19123215-419-7537106 W. Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380484-887-09191935 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-988-9480308 E. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-425-5307248 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19107267-930-8344Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148Misfits Market is a Philadelphia-based online grocery store that rescues misshapen produce that might otherwise go to waste...and delivers it to your doorstep at a discount.Misfits Market will be at the Philly Home & Garden ShowFeb. 15-17Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PAThere are some new fitness trends in Philadelphia and there's no surprise boxing is one of them. There are four new boxing gyms open or opening soon and five new rock climbing gyms.175 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087Coming to Philadelphia soon!401 E 4th Street, Bridgeport, Pennsylvania 19405340 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191071614 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122215-360-39991900 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 191032101 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-325-1885Chris Sowers shows off a new place for men to get their grooming on.125 South 18th Street, Floor 2, Philadelphia, PAA Philadelphia based athletic brand has a new spot to get your workout wear. Melissa Magee goes shopping.Suburban Square, 24 Parking Plaza, Ardmore, PA 19003Gina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitian Meredith McGrath from Redner's and ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make for entertaining. You can also enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Redner's MarketsThe Philly Pops Big Band is putting on a show of jazz classics.Jan. 18-20300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102In this week's Shelter Me, 6abc's Matt O'Donnell is transported to Paris at Le Cat Café, a cat adoption site run by the Green Street Rescue in Brewerytown.2713 W Girard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.