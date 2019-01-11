This week on FYI Philly, it's our annual New Year celebration of all things new. We savor some new spots all over the city serving up flavors from around the world, meet some of the newcomers to Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants list...visit some new spots to get your style on ....and try some new trends in fitness.
New Flavors From Around The World
Take a trip around the world without ever leaving Philadelphia. Alicia Vitarelli samples a few new restaurants in the city that are bringing traditional and authentic cooking from their homelands.
Sarvida (Filipino)
300 E Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Vientiene Bistro (Laotian)
2537 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
The Indian Grille | Facebook
114 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19016
El Bocado (El Salvadorian) | Facebook
1005 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurant Newcomers
Every year, Philly Mag comes out with its list of 50 Best Restaurants. Jeannette Reyes visits some newcomers to the list. Philly's 50 Best Restaurants
Suraya
1528 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-302-1900
The Love
130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-433-1555
Cadence Restaurant
161 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19123
215-419-7537
Andiario
106 W. Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380
484-887-0919
Stock Rittenhouse
1935 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-988-9480
Stock Fishtown
308 E. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-425-5307
Middle Child
248 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19107
267-930-8344
Philly Cooks at 2300 Arena
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.
2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Misfits Market
Misfits Market is a Philadelphia-based online grocery store that rescues misshapen produce that might otherwise go to waste...and delivers it to your doorstep at a discount.
Misfits Market | Facebook | Philly Home + Garden
Misfits Market will be at the Philly Home & Garden Show
Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA
New Fitness Trends: Boxing and Rock Climbing
There are some new fitness trends in Philadelphia and there's no surprise boxing is one of them. There are four new boxing gyms open or opening soon and five new rock climbing gyms.
The Gravity Vault | Facebook
175 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087
Coming to Philadelphia soon!
Reach Indoor Climbing & Fitness | Facebook
401 E 4th Street, Bridgeport, Pennsylvania 19405
The Cliffs at Callowhill | Facebook
340 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tufas Boulder Lounge | Facebook
1614 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-360-3999
Everybody Fights (grand opening February 1st) | Facebook
1900 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Title Boxing | Facebook
2101 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-325-1885
New Style For Him: DAPR
Chris Sowers shows off a new place for men to get their grooming on.
DAPR Grooming Parlour | Facebook
125 South 18th Street, Floor 2, Philadelphia, PA
New Spot for Workout Wear: Endeavor
A Philadelphia based athletic brand has a new spot to get your workout wear. Melissa Magee goes shopping.
Endeavor Athletic Wear | Facebook
Suburban Square, 24 Parking Plaza, Ardmore, PA 19003
Alessi in the Kitchen
Gina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitian Meredith McGrath from Redner's and ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make for entertaining. You can also enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Redner's Markets
In the Kitchen with Alessi
FYI Loves the Arts: Philly Pops: Jazzed
The Philly Pops Big Band is putting on a show of jazz classics.
The Philly Pops: JAZZED! The Philly Pops Big Band with Terrell Stafford
Jan. 18-20
The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Verizon Hall
300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Arts in Philly | Show tickets | Twitter | Facebook
Shelter Me
In this week's Shelter Me, 6abc's Matt O'Donnell is transported to Paris at Le Cat Café, a cat adoption site run by the Green Street Rescue in Brewerytown.
Le Cat Café | Facebook
2713 W Girard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
