At-home cooking recipes and a taste of fall on FYI Philly

Ingredients:

6-8 SKINLESS CHICKEN LEGS

1 MEDIUM WHITE ONION-DICED

1 GREEN BELL PEPPER-CHOPPED 1 RED BELL PEPPER -CHOPPED

1 LARGE SWEET POTATO-CUBED 3 CUPS OF CARROTS-DICED

2 CANS OF COCONUT MILK

1 QUART OF CHICKEN STOCK

2 TBSP. CRUSHED GARLIC

4 TBSP. ONION POWDER

4 TBSP. CURRY POWDER

4 TBSP. CHILI POWDER

2 TBSP. CINNAMON

SALT & PEPPER

METHOD

Juicy Mule from Mixologist Desiree 'Sunny D' Atkins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Joseph Baldino opened Zeppoli in Collingswood 10 years ago.His authentic Sicilian cooking has earned rave reviews and recognition from the James Beard Foundation.The pandemic created a giant obstacle closing the restaurant for nearly three months.Baldino and his team returned with takeout briefly and now have outdoor dining in their Zeppoli garden. The garden setting creates a comfortable atmosphere for dining and it also provides seasonal ingredients for the menu.Baldino has also reopened his Palizzi Social Club with an outdoor setting in South Philly. He is hosting pop-up dinners three times a week with the same exclusive feeling you would get at the club.618 West Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 081071408 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147At Bar Bombón, owner Nicole Marquis is tapping into her Puerto Rican heritage with a mezcal bar and traditional Hispanic comfort foods made meat-free.In Spanish, bombón means delightful little treat and Bar Bombón is meant to be just that.Think empanadas stuffed with the vegan impossible meat and tres leches made with soy, rice and coconut milks.Nicole says she was inspired by her father, who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. She convinced him to try a plant-based diet and he lost 25 pounds and went off all of his medications.And she promises the flavors are so delicious, you'll never miss the meat. The restaurant has lots of outdoor seating amid COVID-19 and is giving away blankets that diners can keep as the weather turns cooler.The mi preferida margarita (my preferred margarita) is indeed a favorite, made with fresh pressed beet juice and habanero spice for a little kick.133 S 18th Street (18th & Moravian) Philadelphia, PA 19103267-606-6612Travel just a half block off Main Street in Manayunk and you'll find a lot filled with more than 22-hundred plants, many getting a second life after this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower ShowIt's a space perfect for COVID-19 with 20,000 square feet of open space that can hold up to 150 socially-distanced people.The cocktails use herbs from the garden and there's a menu of bar food and a backdrop of urban grit.The site holds a community garden, part of the PHS Harvest 2020 program to help feed families in need. Harvests are being donated to Manayunk's Northlight Community Center. To volunteer in the garden, email Cristina Tessaro: CTessaro@PennHort.org.106 Jamestown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19127If you're looking for some fun fall activities, a day trip to Lancaster provides the perfect outing with family and friends.Harvest season is one of the best times to visit with rich farmlands providing the bounty and turning leaves setting the scene.There is agritainment at Barnyard Kingdom. You can make it a Medieval voyage with a visit to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.Or enjoy a low-key day with beautiful views at the Grandview Vineyard. And if you want to make it a weekend, you could find lodging ranging from historic B&Bs to modern hotels.2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 175451489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552211 South Donerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 1760350 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543900 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA 175221500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578With COVID-19, a lot of us doing a lot more eating in than out these days.And, if you want to really lean into the home cooking concept and learn to do it yourself, we made friends with personal chef Jason Moss and mixologist Desiree 'Sunny D' Atkins, and they've teamed up to give you a quick and easy lesson for a curry stew and a juicy mule cocktailSpicy, Sweet & Savory! This is a go-to recipe that is quick, easy and tastes awesome! It's very versatile and will taste great with any kind of meat.Combine all ingredients in a pot, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover and cook for 20-25 minutes. Remove chicken bones & enjoy!Chef Tip: The stew is good same day and even better the next day.This is not your average mule. It still has the perfect sting of ginger beer but it's toned down with a blend of cold-pressed juice. Pineapple, ginger, turmeric, apple, spirulina and orange create the perfect for mixer for drinks while entertaining at home.RIM TRIM: COCONUT SUGAR & LIME ZEST 2 OZ. STATESIDE VODKA (Stateside Vodka is made in Kensington)2 OZ.THE JUICE BAR FLU SHOT. (The Juice Bar Cold Pressed Juice is in Merchantville, NJ)STIR & FILL WITH GINGER BEERTony Lawrence is a caterer, chef, sommelier and wine pairing specialist. Part of his profession is traveling internationally as a lecturer, writer and wine judge.COVID-19 changed how he considered the travel aspect of his job. Lawrence now focuses on creating culinary encounters he calls Food and Wine Pairing Experiences.During which he shares his culinary and wine expertise and knowledge.He will design an entire event in your backyard or home with themed pairings, bringing the restaurant experience to you.Married couple Barry and Valerie Broughton have celebrated several occasions with Lawrence, like Valerie's 50th surprise birthday party and date night.They credit Tony with expanding their palate, plus you don't have to lift a finger.Part of the experience is education, where you learn about flavor profiles and contrasting tastes.October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one of the biggest fundraisers every year is the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.This year, with COVID-19 making large gatherings impossible, the event will combine virtual and safe-in-person participation with the Walk From Home 5k.From Oct. 5-9, teams will do their own self-led 5k walks, runs, bike rides, or car parades, and then download their steps or miles via a new app.Meet The Pink Eagles, a local mother-daughter team who lost a loved one to breast cancer and are now committed to the Making Strides movement.1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103800-227-2345Perfect for the quarantine crowd, Home Appetit is a home delivery meal service that prepares chef-inspired cuisine, then brings the goods right to your door.Founder and owner Lee Wallach worked for years in the restaurant industry, then moved back to his hometown in Delaware.He started with a personal chef service, then the amount of orders led him to come up with a scaled version of it six years ago.Now every Thursday, he posts a new menu online, then customers place their orders over the weekend, and on Monday Chef Lee and his team do the cooking while the drivers make contactless deliveries.267-607-3191It's so hard to say goodbye ... but here's our best shot. Thanks for all the fun, food and laughs, Melissa!