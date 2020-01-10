Wawa debuts new store format in Center City

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wawa debuted a new store format in Center City.It's slightly smaller than other stores.The new convenience store located at 16th and Ranstead Streets has the chain's first ever pick-up window.This will allow for speedy service via mobile and online orders .The new store is 3,000 square feet which is half the size of a standard Wawa.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was on hand to help cut the ribbon and give remarks at the store opening.