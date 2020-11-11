veterans day

Veterans Day: Wawa, Dunkin' offering freebies for vets, military

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Businesses are offering up special ways to thank veterans for their service on this Veterans Day.

Dunkin'



At Dunkin', veterans and active duty military can get a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary, at locations on Wednesday.

Dunkin' is also teaming up with A Million Thanks, a nonprofit organization that supports active, reserve, and Veteran military by sending millions of letters of thanks and encouragement directly to service members.

Dunkin' is making a $10,000 donation to A Million Thanks.

To aid United States military families with critically ill children, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is gifting the Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation a $25,000 grant.

Dunkin' customers can also send an e-gift card to veterans in their life at DunkinCoffeeBreak.com.

Wawa



Wawa is offering free coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and their families. No military ID required.

Wawa stores throughout the tri-state area will be participating.

In addition, The Wawa Foundation will present a check to the USO for $763,332, funds raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during the summer of 2020, including a $50,000 scan match from The Wawa Foundation.

The funds go to programs supporting the military and their families and are distributed to the local USO centers located throughout Wawa's operating area.

On Tuesday, Wawa associates and members of the USO, Air National Guard and Army National Guard assembled more than 5,000 care packages to be sent to military currently deployed. The event looked a little different than past years with health screenings, assembly shifts and face coverings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafree foodveterans daydunkin'wawa
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS DAY
Delaware Art Museum honors essential workers in new exhibition
US veterans to receive free lifetime passes to national parks
Woman gives back to hungry veterans with home-cooked meals
Project Refit tackles veteran depression, suicide rates with innovative technology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly mulls over possible COVID-19 restrictions
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Parents frustrated after COVID-19 spike forces halt to hybrid learning
Woman gunned down while visiting family in Hunting Park
Postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign, top Republicans
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and tonight, cooler weather returns on Thursday
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
Show More
'Bachelorette' Tayshia makes some early connections, update on Clare
Horsham mother delivers her own baby on the way to hospital
Jon Rahm skips ball across pond in amazing hole-in-one at the Masters
Yeti recalls nearly 250K mugs over burning hazards
Prospect Park swears in first female police officer
More TOP STORIES News