Wawa now has a number-one ranking for its sandwiches.Wawa took the top spot in the 2018 Market Force Information QSR Fast Casual Survey (that's a mouthful).In the survey, Wawa beat out places like Subway, Panera, Firehouse Subs, Jimmy John's, and Jersey Mike's.The stores were rated on factors such as dining habits, delivery service, and frequency of visits.