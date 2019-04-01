Wawa, The Rooster create Broad Street Meatball Hoagie for good cause

Wawa is teaming up with Center City restaurant The Rooster to offer a specialty hoagie called the Broad Street Meatball.
The hoagie will be available at The Rooster and 15 Center City Wawa locations all April long.
The Broad Street Meatball was created by Wawa Chef Farley Kaiser and The Rooster's Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook.
Hoagie ingredients include a toasted Amoroso roll, provolone cheese, garlic aioli, cherry pepper relish, meatballs and parmesan cheese.
The proceeds from all Broad Street Meatball Hoagies purchased at the 15 Wawa locations, up to $10,000, will benefit the Broad Street Ministry Hospitality Collaborative and their mission to positively transform the city.
All profits every day from The Rooster (which has the same owners as Federal Donuts) goes towards funding the Broad Street Ministry. The Rooster is located at 1526 Sansom Street.
The Broad Street Meatball Hoagie is part of Wawa and The Rooster's "Hoagies for Hope" campaign.
"The "Hoagies for Hope" campaign is designed to bring awareness and support to Broad Street Ministry, an organization dedicated to transforming Philadelphia and its institutions by empowering individuals to embrace the needs of the most vulnerable in the region," Wawa said in a statement.
Last week, the first Broad Street Meatball Hoagie was built at the Wawa at 9th and South streets.
On Monday, Wawa is serving lunch to 300 guests at Broad Street Ministry, then The Rooster will celebrate with Farley, Solomonov, Cook, and Wawa's mascot Wally Goose.