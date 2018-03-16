WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP

Green foods to (Sham)rock your diet

EMBED </>More Videos

Jessica has six green foods to add to your diet. (WPVI)

Jessica has a list of green foods you need to add to your diet today! Plus, a green smoothie recipe in honor of St. Patrick's Day!

JESSICA'S GREEN SMOOTHIE
  • 1 cup Kale
  • 1 medium apple
  • 1 medium cucumber
  • 2 tbsp greens powder
  • cup mint
  • 1 cup water or unsweetened plant-based milk
  • 1 tbsp coconut or fish oil - helps to absorb fat-soluble Vitamins A, D, E, K

Combine in a blender and blend until desired consistency is reached.
EMBED More News Videos

Check out this easy green smoothie recipe from Eat Your Way to Wellness.


----------
JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK |

MORE WEEKLY WELLNESS TIPS:

Email Jessica your food questions at Jessica@Eatyourwaytowellness.com and follow her on Facebook. Check back each weekly for more Weekly Wellness tips.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodweekly wellness tipfyi tipsfoodhealth foodhealthConshohocken Borough
Related
FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: 6 tips for guilt-free snacking
WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: This is how apple cider vinegar can improve your health
Watch FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: Don't be fooled by nutrition labels
More weekly wellness tip
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News