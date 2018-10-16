Welch’s has the world’s toughest antioxidants. Those nasty oxidants better watch out! pic.twitter.com/izKES2cyz1 — Welch's (@Welchs) October 15, 2018

The key to an efficient work environment, is to keep the job titles simple. pic.twitter.com/KKzqSgL6ZD — Welch's (@Welchs) October 15, 2018

Welch's wants you to know that grape juice is a very manly beverage.The company's new ad campaign depicts burly men picking grapes, driving trucks, and guzzling down grape juice.The ads also include fast-motion, grape-pounding manufacturing sequences meant to appeal to primal masculine instincts.Those shots feature a machine the narrator calls "the El Diablo Multi-ton Grape Pulverizer."The "Tough as Grapes" ad campaign also features a bold on-screen banner reading "the world's toughest anti-oxidants."According to AdAge.com, the strategy of promoting disease-fighting anti-oxidants is a pitch to generation-x men. Welch's embarked on the idea after their research showed gen-x men were a reliable consumer base for juice.------