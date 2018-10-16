U.S. & WORLD

Welch's launches 'Tough as Grapes' ad campaign to appeal to Gen-X men

EMBED </>More Videos

Welch's new 'Tough as Grapes' campaign. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on October 15, 2018.

Welch's wants you to know that grape juice is a very manly beverage.

The company's new ad campaign depicts burly men picking grapes, driving trucks, and guzzling down grape juice.


The ads also include fast-motion, grape-pounding manufacturing sequences meant to appeal to primal masculine instincts.

Those shots feature a machine the narrator calls "the El Diablo Multi-ton Grape Pulverizer."



The "Tough as Grapes" ad campaign also features a bold on-screen banner reading "the world's toughest anti-oxidants."


According to AdAge.com, the strategy of promoting disease-fighting anti-oxidants is a pitch to generation-x men. Welch's embarked on the idea after their research showed gen-x men were a reliable consumer base for juice.

