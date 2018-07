Jersey Farmers Markets

Summertime is fresh time. Karen Rogers scopes out some favorite Jersey fresh farmer's markets down at the shore.Haneman Parkbetween 15th and 16th on Revere Blvd., Brigantine N.J. 08203Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 noon; Through Saturday, Sept. 1Tuesdays, 3pm - 7:30pm; Through Tuesday, Aug. 29732 Broadway, West Cape May, N.J. 08204Parking Lot at Corner of Monroe & Amherst Ave9700 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, N.J. 08402Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon; Through Thursday, Aug. 30