Two of Jersey's favorite fresh farmer's markets

A trip down the shore should always include a visit to a local farmers market. (WPVI)

Summertime is fresh time. Karen Rogers scopes out some favorite Jersey fresh farmer's markets down at the shore.

Brigantine Farmer's Market | Facebook
Haneman Park
between 15th and 16th on Revere Blvd., Brigantine N.J. 08203
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 noon; Through Saturday, Sept. 1
West Cape May Farmer's Market | Facebook
Tuesdays, 3pm - 7:30pm; Through Tuesday, Aug. 29
"Backyard Park": West Cape May Borough Hall
732 Broadway, West Cape May, N.J. 08204

Margate Farmer's Market | Facebook
Parking Lot at Corner of Monroe & Amherst Ave
9700 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, N.J. 08402
Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon; Through Thursday, Aug. 30
