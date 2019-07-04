No summer party is complete without margaritas and other frozen drinks, which means you might need a blender that can handle crushing lots and lots of ice.
Consumer Reports tested more than 70 to find out which ones get the job done.
What better way to toast the arrival of warm weather than with a frozen cocktail?
"As of recent years the rose has become super popular so everyone's making frose's with different variations," says bartender, Nick Macchi.
Macchi says the key to whipping up any type of frozen drink, at home, is getting the consistency right.
Consumer Reports says not all consumer-grade blenders are up to the task of making those perfect frosty drinks!
Its ratings cover nearly 70 full sized blenders, put through some pretty tough tests - including one for icy drinks.
"Only a handful actually aced the tests for the icy drinks," says Consumer Reports Home Editor, Perry Santanachote.
Consumer Reports tests each blender with a batch of nonalcoholic piña coladas.
A blender only earns an "Excellent" if the drinks have a smooth, consistent texture.
"We're also testing how well a blender crushes ice without the help of water or using the pulse button," says Santanachote.
Vitamix's Professional Series 750 has held a top spot in Consumer Report's ratings for quite some time but it's pricey, at $650.
For $100, consider the Ninja Professional.
It's excellent when it comes to blending up an icy drink and demolishes the ice crush test.
And one last tip?
"The best thing you can do for an at home frose is use high quality ingredients. You only get back from it what you put into it," says Macchi.
Consumer Reports also evaluated how well a blender pureed vegetables into a smooth consistency.
Both the Vitamix and Ninja Professional ranked high on their list.
What's the Deal: Best blenders for frozen drinks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News