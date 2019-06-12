What's the Deal: Philadelphia's best vegan restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Whether you're vegan or just love a meatless and dairy-free dining option, a local lifestyle expert has you covered with a guide to Philadelphia's abundant plant-based options.
"I was always sharing food. I was eating in the city and people would say 'Where can I get this cheesesteak or this pizza?'," said lifestyle blogger, Katerina Seigel.
So, Seigel decided to round them all up in her guide to the city's best vegan restaurants
"It's everything Philly has to offer and I have eaten everything on the list, so I can vouch that they are all good," she said.
She starts with Vedge, the internationally acclaimed plant based eatery from husband and wife team, Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby, and their sister restaurants V Street and Wiz Kid.
"It's very much vegan fast food - cheese fries, cheesesteaks and something called KFT, a Korean fried sandwich that is absolutely amazing," said Seigel.
Also on the list is HipCityVeg, a vegan chain created by an Elkins Park native.
"Seriously its amazing, people don't even know - I bring people there all the time and they're shocked it's vegan food," said Seigel.
The owner also opened the Center City restaurants Charlie Was a Sinner and Bar Bombon - both also plant-based.
Goldie on Sansom Street is owned by Michael Solomonov, the James Beard award winner behind Zahav. Everything at Goldie is vegan.
"They have tahini milkshakes - they are to die for!" said Seigel.
Also on the all vegan hot list is Blackbird Pizzeria and Dottie's Donuts.
Seigel also helps vegans navigate their way through menus at restaurants that serve it all, like Front Street Cafe in Northern Liberties.
And if you're also looking for inspiration at home, she also posts her own recipes
"It's so easy. I had no cooking experience before this, so I make sure they are fool proof and super simple," she said.
To read more recommendations from from Katerina Seigel's list, visit: Sincerely, Katerina: 20 Best Vegan Restaurants in Philadelphia
What's the Deal: Philadelphia's best vegan restaurants
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More