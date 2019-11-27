Food & Drink

What's The Deal: Recipes for your Thanksgiving dinner leftovers

Even though you're probably thinking about what you're going to serve for Thanksgiving on Thursday, it's never too early to start thinking about what you're doing to after the meal.

Lifestyle Expert Parker Wallace shared some recipes to refresh those leftovers, with our friends at Money Talks News.

With a few simple steps, you can actually transform leftovers into a whole new flavor experience.

Turn stuffing into savory croquettes. Just ball up some stuffing with a piece of turkey inside, dredge in flour, then egg wash and Panko.

Fry in some canola oil on medium high heat until browned on all sides. And no one's going to be mad if you pour a little gravy on top.

Turn your leftover mashed potatoes into cheesy, savory potato pancakes.

Just take about three cups of mashed potatoes, mixed with one egg, a pinch of some flour, a pinch of some kosher salt, and then fold in your favorite cheese along with some scallions or chives.

Mix it all up, and then ball them all up and flatten them.

Put your potato pancakes in a frying pan with a tablespoon of butter and a tablespoon of canola oil and just let them crisp up.

Infuse color and flavor into your butter by adding some leftover cranberry sauce.

So with a softened stick of butter, Just add a couple of tablespoons of your leftover cranberry, and then whip it together until smooth.

Spread some on your favorite holiday muffins: rich and delicious.

Notice, no turkey sandwiches on this plate.
