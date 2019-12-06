WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Food & Drink
When to eat persimmons - Today's Tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Joanne from Whole Foods tells you all about this sweet tomato lookalike.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
6abc produce tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl becomes Philly's 108th child struck by gunfire this year
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Credit card thieves targeting suburban shoppers: Police
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
3 families forced out by flames in Hunting Park
Bear vanishes after running through backyards in Wilmington
Show More
AccuWeather: Tracking Big Temperature Swings
Kate Winslet spotted in Phoenixville filming new HBO series
New Jersey lawmakers advance bill on single-use plastics ban
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Fake Christmas tree in Rhode Island sparks controversy
More TOP STORIES News