White Castle introduces meatless burgers that 'bleed'

White Castle will unveil its new meatless burgers on Thursday.

NEW YORK --
Vegetarians who once found it impossible to eat fast food have a new option that will give them the true White Castle experience.

The fast food chain is introducing the "Impossible Slider."

It's the first plant-based and scientist-developed burger to hit the fast food market.

It's made with a meat substitute that apparently tastes and even bleeds like real meat, but is made entirely out of plants.

Here's how they are made:

