Food & Drink

White Claw unleashing 3 new fan-demanded seltzer flavors

Social media is serious about its White Claw!

The top-selling spiked seltzer brand in the country is adding lemon, watermelon and tangerine flavors thanks to more than 70,000 requests from social media.

They join White Claw's lineup of five existing flavors, which include black cherry, ruby grapefruit, lime, raspberry and mango.

White Claw, which is produced by Anthony Brands, came out in 2016 and exploded with social media memes last summer.

White Claw controls about 60 percent of the hard seltzer beverage category in the United States, but competition is tightening.

Deep-pocketed rivals have all begun selling their take on the drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfooddrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
NJ woman used tape dispenser, shower to kill man: Prosecutors
Eagles: Peters to enter free agent market after 11 seasons
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog: Police
Show More
Multiple close calls on Route 42 caught on 6abc traffic cam
AccuWeather: Sunny Today Showers Tomorrow
Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants: Police
Celebrate cereal day with pancakes, edible spoons
La Colombe coffee introduces self-heating can
More TOP STORIES News