Food & Drink

Why 'you can't eat just one' when it comes to potato chips and cookies

You've heard the phrase that " you can't just eat one" when it comes to potato chips.

Apparently, it's not your fault, our brains are wired that way!

According to dietitians, sugar, salt and fat bypass our normal fullness mechanisms.

That allows us to continue to eat those cookies and chips without really feeling stuffed.

To help, look for hidden sugars on the packaging.

Eat more foods that are sour or bitter.

And, control your portions by not eating directly from the package.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhealthcheck
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News