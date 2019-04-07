Why 'you can't eat just one' when it comes to potato chips and cookies

You've heard the phrase that " you can't just eat one" when it comes to potato chips.Apparently, it's not your fault, our brains are wired that way!According to dietitians, sugar, salt and fat bypass our normal fullness mechanisms.That allows us to continue to eat those cookies and chips without really feeling stuffed.To help, look for hidden sugars on the packaging.Eat more foods that are sour or bitter.And, control your portions by not eating directly from the package.