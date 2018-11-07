CHRISTMAS

Aldi sells wine and cheese Advent calendars for adults to count down to Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

The countdown to Christmas just got real... adult!

Wine and cheese Advent calendars? Yes, please!

Aldi has come up with a very adult way to count down to Christmas. For the first time, the grocery store chain is now selling wine or cheese Advent calendars.

The Advent calendars have 24 windows that contain your choice of either a variety of wine or cheese.

The calendars began selling on Nov. 7, and Aldi said in a statement the Advent calendars won't be restocked once they're sold out.

The calendars are not available in all locations, and they're limited to one per customer. Visit the Aldi website to check for availability.

GIFT IDEAS! 5 things every wine lover needs
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidaywinechristmasbuzzworthycheeseshoppingfun stuffu.s. & world
CHRISTMAS
Here Comes Santa: Well, he's already at Philly malls
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
How early is too early for holiday music and decorations?
Finnish company looking to hire full-time elves for holiday season
More christmas
FOOD & DRINK
6abc Holiday Food Drive 2018
Coffee shop to curb serving caffeine to kids
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Tuna Bar's Black Sea Bass.
3 new coffee spots to try in Philadelphia
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Officials ID officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Man indicted after Del. crash that killed father, 4 daughters
SWAT responds to barricade situation in North Philadelphia
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Girl who inspired Lena's Library book campaign passes away
Local and National Election Results 2018
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Watch: Awesome display of more than 300K lights sets Guinness Record
Show More
Michigan approves marijuana use for 21 and up
Action News Morning Update
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
Too close to call in N.J. race between MacArthur & Kim
Father goes after daughter's accused murderer in courtroom
More News