Food & Drink

Taco Bell emergency: Louisiana woman calls 911 after her local Taco Bell runs out of tacos

For one hungry Taco Bell customer, her latest experience was more than disappointing.

She called police complaining her local restaurant in Louisiana actually ran out of tacos.

The unsatisfied customer notified the Slidell Police Department on Monday that the restaurant was out of both hard and soft taco shells.

Police called it a "travesty" but said there was nothing they could do about it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklouisianataco bell911 callcustomerrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 N.J. family members in Delaware
AccuWeather: Tracking Storms Tonight
Radnor school teacher charged with sexual assault
Philly couple tired of urine bottles being thrown at home
Fatal construction accident on Northeast Extension near Lansdale
Police: Woman found dead near river along Kelly Drive
4 people hurt after scaffold collapses in Burlington County
Show More
Arrest made after stabbing on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
Worker trapped in trench in Chester County
Pa. woman died in Dominican Republic days before Maryland couple
City says it's working to stop illegal dumping
Video shows man being attacked and robbed in Port Richmond
More TOP STORIES News