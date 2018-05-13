FOOD & DRINK

Woman claims Oreo never paid her for coming up with winning flavor

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on one woman's claim that Oreo never paid her for coming up with a winning flavor.

DENVER, Colorado (WPVI) --
A woman says she submitted an idea for a new Oreo cookie flavor contest and was excited to see it up on store shelves, but now she is upset because she never got the prize.

Taylor Young of Colorado says soon after she came up with the idea of cherry cola -flavored Oreos, Nabisco sent her a box with two cherry cola cookies and a note thanking her. Then - everything went sour.
RELATED: Oreo new flavor contest has local tie.

Young says Nabisco stopped communicating with her about the half million dollar prize.

Oreo finally told her that cherry cola was already in development, so it was not her idea.

"That's not cool. But if they claimed they already had it in their back pocket, then they don't need to provide prizes to anyone," Young said.

Oreo and its parent company are not commenting.


