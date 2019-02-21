Craving bubble tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Woosa Bubble Tea, the fresh arrival is located at 3639 Lancaster Ave. in Powelton.
Drexel University students Nathan Chan and Mark Rao are behind this bubble tea spot, according to DrexelNow. The duo also owns Chengdu Famous Food next door. On the menu, expect to find a selection of tea, from boba milk to fruit-infused refreshments to its specialty in-house blends. Look for the jasmine green milk tea or check out the brown sugar sugar boba milk tea.
The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Zirun Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 18, wrote, "The tea here tastes genuine. You can even smell the tea bags for your drink before you order, not to mention they only use cane sugar for their recipe. My personal favorite drink there is the oolong milk tea."
And Kimberly G. wrote, "The bubble tea here is flavorful and well made. The normal recipes have just enough sweetness and flavor to tea proportions. Plus, there arelactose-free options for latte drinks."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Woosa Bubble Tea is open from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Woosa Bubble Tea brings bubble tea and more to Powelton
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories