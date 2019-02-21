FOOD & DRINK

Woosa Bubble Tea brings bubble tea and more to Powelton

Photo: Woosa Bubble Tea/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving bubble tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Woosa Bubble Tea, the fresh arrival is located at 3639 Lancaster Ave. in Powelton.

Drexel University students Nathan Chan and Mark Rao are behind this bubble tea spot, according to DrexelNow. The duo also owns Chengdu Famous Food next door. On the menu, expect to find a selection of tea, from boba milk to fruit-infused refreshments to its specialty in-house blends. Look for the jasmine green milk tea or check out the brown sugar sugar boba milk tea.

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Zirun Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 18, wrote, "The tea here tastes genuine. You can even smell the tea bags for your drink before you order, not to mention they only use cane sugar for their recipe. My personal favorite drink there is the oolong milk tea."

And Kimberly G. wrote, "The bubble tea here is flavorful and well made. The normal recipes have just enough sweetness and flavor to tea proportions. Plus, there arelactose-free options for latte drinks."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Woosa Bubble Tea is open from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Explore the newest businesses to debut in Philadelphia
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
The 5 best spots to score seafood in Atlantic City
3 top spots for sushi in Lancaster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
3 people stabbed in Ridley Township home
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
2nd driver located after pedestrian killed in Bensalem
Victims claim they were shot while driving on I-95
What's the Deal: Changes coming to how your credit score is calculated
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Mild Today
Show More
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
Man shoots his brother after South Philly argument, police say
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Police: Car goes airborne in Southwest Philadelphia
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
More News