Feed Our Food Workers

Workers impacted by pandemic get free meal in Philadelphia: Here's how you can help

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc has partnered with Philabundance and the Garces Foundation to raise money for food workers impacted by the pandemic.

The need was so great last week that organizers increased the number of food boxes to 250 this Tuesday.

The culinary training program at Philabundance prepared the meals out of their community kitchen, and the Garces Foundation distributed them at Giordano's Garden Groceries.

Families lined up well before 4 p.m. in South Philadelphia. Within 20 minutes of the Feed Our Workers event, dozens of the food boxes containing 10 frozen meals each were distributed to those in need.

Joe Meterchick, the regional president with PNC Bank, says it's really important to step up.

"We feel really good because we know somebody got to eat tonight and that makes a big difference. If you can't eat you can't do anything else. So, to see their fun faces and to see their smile we know we've helped some people," said Meterchick.

Are you a restaurant worker in need of assistance? Sign up here to be a recipient of this food drive.

Make your donation and learn more about how your money helps through Philabundance here.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Feed Our Food Workers
