Food & Drink

Chef creates edible chocolate iPhone case

If your Thanksgiving dessert isn't enough for you, how about eating your iPhone case?

OK, not just any iPhone case, but this 100 percent edible chocolate case built for iPhone 11.

Its creator is Matt Adlard, a YouTube cook and judge on the Food Network.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkiphonechocolate
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in the books!
Carson Wentz and wife expecting first child
Neighbors line up to have turkey cooked at South Philly bakery
Black Friday to start early for some retailers
AccuWeather: Wind Advisory For Thanksgiving
Instagram, Facebook experiencing outages on Thanksgiving
Show More
No privacy, time for women officers to pump at work, lawsuit says
Thanksgiving travel rush is on across Delaware Valley
Port Richmond fire leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2019
Dann Cuellar previews 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
More TOP STORIES News