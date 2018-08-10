Your guide to 4 new Philly businesses, serving beer, breakfast and teriyaki bowls

The Foodery
Photo: matt n./Yelp
New to Chestnut Hill is The Foodery, the bottle shop's fifth outlet. Offering sandwiches, burgers and craft and imported beers, you can find it at 7829 Germantown Ave.
The full bar has 16 draft choices, plus there are dozens of bottled and canned options in its cooler along the back wall.
Hungry? The menu includes hot sandwiches, steaks, burgers and create-your-own hoagies, among other things. Foodery classics include BLTs with your choice of bread, the corned beef special with coleslaw on marble rye and the Diablo, served with chipotle aioli, avocado, green peppers and pepper jack cheese on white bread.
Seattle Teriyaki
Photo: jason k./Yelp
Stop by 1608 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse and you'll find the fast-casual Seattle Teriyaki, a new Japanese and Asian fusion spot.
It's serving up teriyaki bowls with grilled boneless chicken, grilled steak, fried tofu or grilled chicken breast, served with rice and potato salad. There's also an arugula salad with cherry tomatoes, cucumber and ginger dressing. Pair your meal with pork or chicken dumplings and iced cold brew coffee.
Over Easy Breakfast Club
Photo: geoffre d./Yelp
Over Easy Breakfast Club is a BYOB cafe that recently opened its doors at 2302 E. Norris St., replacing Ida Mae's bruncherie in Fishtown. Menu offerings include eggs, French toast, biscuits, crab melts and burgers. Check out the Dinosaur Egg, an egg inside an avocado wrapped in bacon.
Loco Lucho's Latino Kitchen
Photo: Loco Lucho's Latino Kitchen/Yelp
Loco Lucho's Latino Kitchen recently made its debut at 51 N. 12th St. in Center City with Puerto Rican and Latin American street food. Start with appetizers like Puerto Rican fried chicken with loco sauce or skirt steak skewers with chimichurri sauce. Next, check out the empanadas, which come with ground sirloin, Philly cheesesteak, chicken cheesesteak, or spinach, feta and onions.
The sandwich offerings include the Cuban -- sweet ham, pork, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles -- and the Philly special, made from pork, chicken, bistec, loco sauce and potato sticks. Interested in classic Puerto Rican favorites? The counter-service eatery offers fried plantains, rice and beans and butter toast.