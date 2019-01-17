Your guide to the 3 most popular eateries in Lancaster's West End

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in West End, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. 551 West
Photo: kristof t./Yelp
Topping the list is New American bar and restaurant 551 West, which offers burgers and more. Located at 551 W. King St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.
Share the artichoke and spinach dip with tortilla chips for starters. As an entree, try the Sweet Thai Island Shrimp. You'll get a full pound of jumbo shrimp, marinated in sweet Thai ginger sauce, set atop white rice and served with pineapple salsa and vegetables.
There are 24 brews on tap to complement your meal; or you might want a Hot and Dirty Martini, made with Tito's vodka, olive juice, jalapeno juice and a blue cheese-stuffed olive. See the full menu here.
2. Jethro's Restaurant & Bar
Photo: scott k./Yelp
Next up is New American spot Jethro's Restaurant & Bar, situated at 659 First St. With four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. But it's not just locals who think so: it was named one of "America's great neighborhood restaurants" by Bon Appetit magazine, according to its website.
On the menu, you'll find fare such as grilled lamb tenderloins, served with hoisin barbecue sauce, Asian noodles and snow peas. Top it off with a KGB cocktail, made with Kahlua, Grand Marnier and brandy. See the full menuhere.
3. Copper Cup Coffee
Photo: jonelle r./Yelp
Finally, Copper Cup Coffee, a cafe and desserts shop, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 922 Columbia Ave., four stars out of 22 reviews. In addition to desserts, this spot offers tomato pie, sandwiches and salads. The Almond Joy brownie is a favorite treat.
Yelper Bryson V. wrote, "In addition to the coffee, the food is great too! The peaches and cream baked oatmeal is sweet and savory, the tomato pie is cheesy with a nice crust, but the sunshine muffins steal the show." Check out the selections here.