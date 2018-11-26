Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in South Harrisburg

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
---
1. Bangkok 56 Thai Cuisine
PHOTO: MALINI A./YELP
Topping the list is Thai spot Bangkok 56 Thai Cuisine. Located at 1917 Paxton St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp.
Bangkok 56 Thai Cuisine has a menu that consists of many Thai dishes such as curries and stir-fry meals. Try the pad gaprow, a stir fry of hot peppers, onions, a few red peppers and fresh basil. Looking for something spicer, opt for the gaeng keow whan; it's made of spicy green curry with bamboo shoots, green veggies and basil in coconut milk.
Yelper Nika B. said, "It's good Thai food! We got the drunken noodles with tofu and the pad Thai with tofu. We shared the fried tofu with peanut sauce as an appetizer. We also got Thai iced tea which was delicious."
2. Kanlaya Thai Restaurant
Next up is Thai spot Kanlaya Thai Restaurant, which offers juice and smoothies and bubble tea, situated at 1030 S. 13th St. With four stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
The Thai restaurant serves food from Southeast Asia. There are a variety of dishes to choose from. Enjoy the Similan seafood entree with stir-fried seafood in karee curry sauce or an extra spicy meal like the Andaman snapper that's deep-fried and topped with tri-flavor chili sauce.
Yelper Eileen H. wrote, "I love Thai and I try to visit a Thai restaurant every where I go! The complimentary spring roll appetizer (two small rolls) was delicious. I also ordered calamari and drunken noodles. Both were fantastic."
3. New Orleans Po Boy & French Bakery
Photo: DAVID H./Yelp
Bakery and Vietnamese spot New Orleans Po Boy & French Bakery is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1030 S. 13th St., 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews.
The Vietnamese restaurant specializes in the Louisiana sandwich, Po'Boy. Choose from fried or grilled shrimp, meatball or catfish for a Po'Boy sandwich. Craving something heartier than a sandwich? There's also pho, banh mi, stir fry and noodle dishes on their menu. Try a bowl of pho tai with thin slices of steak or a vermicelli noodle dish of bun thit nuong, chao glo, which has grilled pork and an egg roll.
"I had the grilled shrimp Po'Boy. It was absolutely delicious! The bread was crispy to perfection and shrimp was perfectly cooked and juicy. It was a dynamite of flavors," said Yelper, Jeewoo L.